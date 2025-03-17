Police ensured foolproof security of churches

LAHORE - On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police was on high alert during the Christian worship prayer programs in churches across the province including Lahore on Sunday. The IG Punjab directed the RPOs and DPOs to increase security arrangements of churches and personaly monitor them. On the directions of IG Punjab, supervisory officers inspected the security arrangements of churches and important places. Additional police personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams ensured effective patrolling around churches.

Police officers and personnel deployed for security remained on high alert and suspicious activities were closely monitored.

On the instructions of the IG Punjab, search and sweep operations are underway around churches, Christian Residential areas and sensitive places.

He said that the religious scholars, Christian community and members of peace committees should promote interfaith harmony.