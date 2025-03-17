PPP must strengthen social media presence for political growth, says Raja Pervaiz

LAHORE - Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, has emphasised the critical role of social media in modern politics, stating that the party cannot move forward without an active digital presence. Addressing a meeting of the PPP Central Punjab Information Bureau at the Governor House in Lahore, the former prime minister stressed the need to strengthen the party’s information department and to translate its narrative into practical action. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders including Nadeem Afzal Chan, General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza, Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Faisal Mir, Sania Kamran, Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Bushra Manzoor Maneka, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami, Rao Babar Jamil, Naseem Sabir, Farrukh Basir, Basharat Ali, Umaima Iftikhar, and Usman Awan. During the session, Syed Hassan Murtaza introduced the participants, while Shahzad Saeed Cheema presented a performance review of the Information Bureau and outlined its future strategy. A special committee was also formed to devise the party’s media and social media strategy.

Addressing the meeting, senior PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan underscored the need to bridge the gap between the party leadership and grassroots workers. He proposed the preparation of lists of party spokespersons, social media mobilisers, and TV representatives, alongwith the formation of a dedicated content writing team.

Sania Kamran stressed that party leaders should be provided with clear guidelines on PPP’s narrative to ensure consistency in messaging. The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthening the party’s digital presence and outreach strategies.