Monday, March 17, 2025
President makes brief stop in Lahore amid banner controversy

Staff Reporter
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  President Asif Ali Zardari paid a brief visit to Lahore on Sunday, spending only a few hours in the city before departing for Islamabad. During his short stay, he attended an iftar dinner hosted by industrialist Nawabzada Shahzad Ali and also visited the polo ground in Jilani Park. Meanwhile, tensions flared between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers and officials from the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), along with the relevant Assistant Commissioner (AC), over the removal of welcome banners for President Zardari. Senior PPP leader Faisal Mir had arranged for numerous banners and flexes to be displayed along Ferozepur Road and Jail Road to mark the president’s visit. However, local administration and PHA officials began taking them down, leading to strong protests from PPP workers. Following the backlash, some of the banners were reinstated by the authorities.

Staff Reporter

