PSW, Maqta Technologies forge strategic partnership to revolutionise digital trade

LAHORE - Pakistan Single Window (PSW), the designated operator of the Pakistan Single Window System, and Maqta Technologies, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing international trade through innovative digital solutions. The PSW, a state-owned entity, is responsible for developing, implementing, and operating the Pakistan Single Window System — a unified digital platform that streamlines cross-border trade by enabling traders to submit import, export, and transit-related data electronically. The Maqta Technologies specialises in integrated trade, transport, and logistics solutions, contributing to the digital transformation of global trade.

According to a press release, issued here, the collaboration focuses on driving digital innovation and enhancing efficiency in cross-border trade by leveraging both organisations’ expertise in cutting-edge digital solutions.

The partnership will introduce value-added services, including digital customs clearance, smart warehousing, risk management systems, eCommerce, port community systems, trade finance, and predictive analytics for trade optimisation and risk management.

Harnessing advanced technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and IoT, the partnership aims to streamline trade processes, reduce delays, and boost transparency and regulatory compliance.

Under the agreement, Maqta Technologies and PSW will jointly identify and develop commercial opportunities in digital trade facilitation and logistics solutions worldwide. The partnership also emphasises promoting environmentally sustainable trade practices by adopting paperless documentation and carbon-efficient logistics.

Dr Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and Maqta Technologies Group — AD Ports Group, stated: “Our partnership with Pakistan Single Window highlights our dedication to enhancing cross-border trade through advanced digital solutions. We will leverage our combined capabilities to unlock new commercial opportunities and maximize trade facilitation in Pakistan and global markets.”

Syed Aftab Haider, CEO of Pakistan Single Window, remarked: “This partnership marks a significant step in PSW’s vision to contribute to global trade facilitation by collaborating with leading regional players. Maqta Technologies brings invaluable global expertise in digital trade solutions, while PSW is emerging as a regional leader in single window implementation. Together, we are well-positioned to drive impactful advancements in trade facilitation.”

Maqta Technologies, recognised by the World Customs Organization (WCO) for its innovative customs and trade solutions, has processed approximately 200 million transactions, generating extensive data sets that foster advanced technological development and enhance trade efficiency.

Pakistan holds a pivotal role in AD Ports Group’s strategic growth in Central Asia, serving as the maritime gateway of the “Middle Corridor” linking Asia and Europe. The Group has invested in maritime and logistics businesses along this corridor, spanning Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The Pakistan Single Window initiative is a transformative effort to enhance Pakistan’s trade competitiveness by reducing the time and cost of cross-border trade through digitalisation. By eliminating paper-based procedures and introducing an electronic platform, PSW simplifies trade by allowing all parties to submit standardized information and documents through a single-entry point. As the technology partner of Pakistan Customs, PSW supports the digital transformation of customs clearance processes, including the enhancement of the customs risk management system.

This partnership signals a new era of digital trade collaboration, reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a vital player in the global trade landscape.