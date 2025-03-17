PTI to attend parliamentary national security committee meeting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to take part in the upcoming meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

According to sources, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and several senior leaders supported attending the session, while Junaid Akbar suggested consulting the party’s founder before making a final decision.

In this regard, PTI has submitted a list of 14 representatives to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. The list includes Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Amir Dogar, Sanaullah Masti Khel, Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Ali Zafar, Senator Humayun Muhammad, and Senator Aon Abbas Buppi.

The committee meeting, convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is scheduled for tomorrow in an in-camera session. During the meeting, military leadership will provide a briefing on the latest national security developments.