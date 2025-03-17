Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches initiatives for special children

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of special children across the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, she launched a health screening program for 40,000 special children to diagnose diseases and provide free treatment. The CM also approved the Special People Employment Program to create job opportunities and introduced the Rising Star Card to support special children.

Additionally, the meeting approved the Packed Food Meal Program for special children and the deployment of nine electric buses for their transportation. A province-wide enrollment and awareness campaign will also be launched to boost admissions of special children in educational institutions.