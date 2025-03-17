Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab CM to provide homes for journalists: Azma Bokhari

Punjab CM to provide homes for journalists: Azma Bokhari
NEWS WIRE
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon launch a scheme to provide journalists in Punjab with their own homes.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Azma Bokhari also extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected body of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). She congratulated Sarmad Ali on being elected President, Naz Afrin Sehgal as Senior Vice President, and Athar Qazi as General Secretary. Additionally, she felicitated Shehab Zuberi on becoming Vice President, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary, and Naveed Kashif as Finance Secretary.

The minister praised APNS for its longstanding contributions to the promotion of journalism, particularly in the print media industry. She emphasized that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring the complete protection and freedom of the press and is taking all necessary steps in this regard.

Package will be introduced to revive sick industrial units: Haroon Akhtar

Azma Bokhari highlighted that Punjab is the only province actively implementing concrete measures for the welfare of journalists.

She reaffirmed the provincial government’s dedication to supporting media professionals and reiterated that CM Maryam Nawaz will soon fulfill her promise of providing journalists with their own homes.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025