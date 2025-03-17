Rampant New Zealand crush Pakistan by 9 wickets in first T20I

CHRISTCHURCH - New Zealand made a dominant start to the five-match T20I series, thrashing Pakistan by nine wickets at Hagley Oval on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan suffered a catastrophic batting collapse against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack, getting bundled out for just 91 runs in 18.4 overs. The Men in Green found themselves in deep trouble early, losing three wickets for just one run, as Kyle Jamieson wreaked havoc with the new ball.Khushdil Shah was the only batter to show some resistance, scoring 32, while captain Agha Salman (18) and Jahandad Khan (17) were the only others to reach double figures.

The rest of the batting lineup crumbled, with Mohammad Haris and Hassan Nawaz dismissed without scoring.New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4 for 16, while Jamieson finished with 3 for 19. Ish Sodhi took two wickets, and Zakary Foulkes chipped in with one.

In response, New Zealand’s openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen made light work of the chase, stitching together a 53-run stand inside the powerplay. Their aggressive stroke play ensured the hosts reached the target in just 10.2 overs, sealing a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. With this emphatic win, New Zealand take a 1-0 lead in the series. The second T20I will be played on Tuesday.

At the post-match press conference, Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that his team fell short in the series opener against a disciplined New Zealand side.”It was a tough game; we weren’t up to the mark, but we need to regroup ahead of the next match in Dunedin,” he admitted. “They bowled exceptionally well, hitting great areas, and there was some seam movement as well. We’ll sit down, analyze our mistakes, and come back stronger.”

Despite the disappointing performance, Agha praised the three debutants, expressing confidence in their potential for the remainder of the series. “We had three debutants today, and the more games they play, the more they will learn. The new ball does a bit in New Zealand, but we have quality bowlers, and we’redetermined to bounce back in the next match,” he concluded.

Scores in Brief

NEW ZEALAND 92-1 (Seifert 44, Allen 29*) beat PAKISTAN 91 (Khushdil 32, Duffy 4-14, Jamieson 3-8) by nine wickets.