Residents of ICT witness increase in demand of tailors ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD - With the passage of every fasting, the excitement and passion for Eid preparations have been witnessed in the bazaar of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). To make Eid celebrations more special, people strive to look their absolute best. This desire to stand out and make a stunning impression drives many to purchase new clothes and opt for custom stitching, allowing them to bring their unique style visions to life. In this scenario, the role of the tailors is very important in stitching new clothes. Keeping in view the timing and scope, people have started booking tailors for stitching which resulted in increasing their demands and, on the other side, a worrisome situation for those who are delaying their bookings. Usually, after the passage of the first Ashra of Ramzan, tailors usually stopped booking new orders because they wanted to complete their pending orders as early as before Eid as they wanted to celebrate Eid with family at their native place.

Abid Tailor at I-10, stopped booking new orders to avert the overload of work and also his commitment to manage the current order efficiently and efficiently. Abid told APP that he has stopped booking new orders as he and his workers are keen to celebrate Eid with their family at their native place. Some tailors does not deny directly to the customers but they demand extra charges for stitching, Arif tailor near I-10 Markaz demanded Rs. 2000 per suit instead of Rs. 1500 due to the overload of workers. He told APP that we have closed booking for new order but due to the insistence of customers, we are forced to increase the charges. Most of the tailors still booking orders for the purpose of enhancing their income, Hashmi tailors and Zain tailor increased their number of workers, especially during the Eid season and show optimism to stitch maximum clothes to earn more for their families.

“The twenty days from 10th to 30th Ramadan, we see them as an opportunity and work hard to increase the income to support the family for Eid celebrations,” said Wahab the owner of Hashmi Tailors, shop located at I-10 Markaz. While Zain the owner of the ladies’ tailor shop told APP, “This is only a season, which provides us handsome earning opportunity,” adding that “we usually work very hard as most of the night goes sleepless due to the burden of work.”

However, customers are also ready to pay to eliminate hurdles in Eid festival preparations.

Tariq Mehmood, resident of I-10 said, Eid is very special Festival regarding friend and family meetup, therefore, I am ready to pay extra to stitch my Eid clothes on time.

Despite the various challenges faced by the residents of ICT, the spirit of preparation and anticipation for the festive occasion remain strong, as they managed to overcome the obstacles in their way.

Additionally, as we know almost all buy new clothes for Eid, therefore it provide wider ranger of seasonal employment/ earning opportunities to both ladies tailors working from home and gents tailors etc.