Saif terms Hanif Abbasi’s statement as attack on Pak-China ties

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has termed Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi’s statement on ML-1 as an official declaration of “Goodbye China.”

In his statement, Barrister Saif said that, on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal Railway Minister has effectively raised a red flag to China. He questioned the message being sent to China by Hanif Abbasi’s statement about constructing ML-1 independently.

This statement comes despite China’s recent decision to extend the repayment period for a $2 billion loan by one year. The Adviser on Information stated that following Ishaq Dar’s negative remarks, Hanif Abbasi’s statement is another self-inflicted attack on Pakistan-China relations. He accused the Shehbaz-led government of deteriorating ties with China after already damaging relations with Afghanistan. He further stated that the Railway Minister’s announcement to construct ML-1 without China marks a major policy shift. If the Foreign Office does not clarify this statement, it will be considered an official policy stance.

Barrister Saif also criticized the government for its failure to pay PTV employees their salaries by the 16th of the month and sarcastically questioned whether ML-1 would be funded through ephedrine profits. He suggested that the minister’s statement seemed to be influenced by ephedrine.