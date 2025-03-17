Saudi Investments in Pakistan’s OMC Sector

Aramco and Wafi Energy, Saudi Arabia-based petroleum companies, have announced significant investments in Pakistan’s petroleum industry. I believe this is a positive development for Pakistan’s economy. Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, completed the acquisition of a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) in May 2024. Now, Aramco petrol pumps can be seen in Lahore and Islamabad. Wafi Energy, formerly Shell Pakistan Limited, has acquired a majority stake in the company, marking a significant investment in Pakistan’s energy sector.

Aramco and Wafi Energy will compete with Pakistani oil marketing companies (OMCs) by introducing advanced technology and expertise in the fuel retail market, enhancing service standards and product quality. This competition is expected to benefit consumers.

In the future, the strategic investments by Aramco and Wafi Energy will significantly strengthen Pakistan’s economic growth. Aramco’s stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) will boost the energy sector and attract foreign direct investment.

Wafi Energy’s commitment to expanding its presence will enhance the energy infrastructure. Together, these efforts will create jobs and drive sustainable economic development.

NABEEL BADR,

Islamabad.