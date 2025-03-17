Monday, March 17, 2025
SC urges consensus on GB judicial appointments

Web Desk
3:53 PM | March 17, 2025
A Supreme Court (SC) judge has called on the federal and provincial governments to resolve the matter of judicial appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) through mutual consultation.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, a member of the five-judge constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, questioned the government's inaction, stating, “Do the governments also need to be told what to do?”

The court sought the federal government’s stance on the conditional withdrawal of the case by the GB government and directed the GB government to submit a written response.

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

