Monday, March 17, 2025
Security forces eliminate three militants in Khyber operation

Web Desk
11:08 PM | March 17, 2025
National

Security forces killed three militants in an intelligence-based operation in the Tor Darra area of Khyber district on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched based on reported militant presence, with troops effectively engaging the target location.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

A sanitization operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats, as security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

