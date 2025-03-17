Monday, March 17, 2025
Several roads closed in SW due to security concerns

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2025
Wana  -  Authorities have announced the closure of several key roads in South Waziristan on Monday (today) from 6:00am to 6:00pm, citing security concerns.

The restrictions will affect major travel routes, with a complete ban on movement during the specified hours.

According to an official notification, the routes that will remain closed include Zalai to New Cadet College Wana, Tanai-Sarwakai-Jandola-Kaur Fort, Ahmadwam to Kotkai, and Bibi Ragzai to Jandola.

Authorities have urged residents and commuters to plan accordingly and opt for alternative routes. Strict enforcement of the closure is expected, and security officials have advised the public to comply with the restrictions to avoid inconvenience.

The temporary closure is likely to impact daily movement in the region, particularly affecting travelers and transporters. However, officials have assured that the measure is necessary to maintain security.

