Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sheikh Waqas blames govt for detaining PTI social media activists

Sheikh Waqas blames govt for detaining PTI social media activists
Web Desk
2:36 PM | March 17, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday accused the government of falsely linking fake social media accounts spreading hate against state institutions to PTI.

In a statement, Akram said the government had undermined the constitution by detaining young PTI supporters who were merely sharing messages from incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

"Anyone who doesn’t follow their agenda is picked up and labeled as an agent of India. These are Pakistanis, the future of this country. The government should focus on combating terrorism instead of targeting us," he asserted.

He also revealed that PTI was engaging with other opposition parties to form a grand alliance, planning public protests after Eid.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025