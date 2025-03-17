Sheikh Waqas blames govt for detaining PTI social media activists

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday accused the government of falsely linking fake social media accounts spreading hate against state institutions to PTI.

In a statement, Akram said the government had undermined the constitution by detaining young PTI supporters who were merely sharing messages from incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

"Anyone who doesn’t follow their agenda is picked up and labeled as an agent of India. These are Pakistanis, the future of this country. The government should focus on combating terrorism instead of targeting us," he asserted.

He also revealed that PTI was engaging with other opposition parties to form a grand alliance, planning public protests after Eid.