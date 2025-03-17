Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sheikh Zayed Medical College commemorates Int’l Women’s Day with grand ceremony

IHSAN UL HAQ
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Rahim Yar Khan  -  Sheikh Zayed Medical College hosted a prestigious ceremony in honour of International Women’s Day, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women. The event, attended by a distinguished gathering of faculty members, students, and esteemed guests, was graced by Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Laghari as the chief guest.  

Organised under the visionary leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif— who champions the elevation of women across all sectors— the ceremony served as a profound platform to underscore the indispensable role of women in education, economic development, and leadership. Presiding over the event, Dr Laghari, alongside Prof Dr Ali Burhan Mustafa and Assistant Professor Dr Noreen Naseem Malik, delivered powerful addresses highlighting the critical need to ensure women’s full participation in shaping a progressive society.  

Police arrest 12 outlaws in different operations

In his keynote speech, Dr Laghari emphasised that women constitute nearly half of the population, and their empowerment is not merely an aspiration but a necessity for national advancement. He asserted that societies that embrace gender equality flourish in prosperity, harmony, and sustainable growth.  

Prof Dr Ali Burhan Mustafa eloquently reflected on the pivotal role of Islam in upholding women’s rights, stating that it bestowed dignity, respect, and legal recognition upon women at a time when they were marginalised globally. He highlighted that Islam abolished oppressive customs, such as the burial of newborn girls, and established a framework that honors and safeguards women’s status in society.  

Assistant Professor Dr Noreen Naseem Malik shed light on the evolving role of women in the modern world, emphasising that they stand shoulder to shoulder with men across all professional domains, overcoming obstacles and making invaluable contributions. She passionately stressed that with women comprising half of Pakistan’s demographic strength, true national progress and economic stability remain unattainable without their full and equitable participation. She urged for decisive actions to bridge gender disparities in education, career opportunities, and leadership, reinforcing that empowering women is not just an ethical imperative but a strategic necessity for sustainable development.  

Five killed, seven injured in tribal clash over land dispute in Badin

The ceremony concluded with a poignant gesture, balloons were released into the sky at the college’s reception hall, symbolising the ideals of freedom, equality, and limitless potential for women. More than just a commemoration, the event served as a resolute call to action, inspiring a collective commitment to fostering an inclusive society where women are empowered to thrive and lead.  

Among the distinguished attendees were Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Farhana Shabnam, and other eminent personalities, whose presence further enriched the significance of this momentous occasion.

Tags:

IHSAN UL HAQ

IHSAN UL HAQ

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025