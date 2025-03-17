Sheikh Zayed Medical College commemorates Int’l Women’s Day with grand ceremony

Rahim Yar Khan - Sheikh Zayed Medical College hosted a prestigious ceremony in honour of International Women’s Day, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women. The event, attended by a distinguished gathering of faculty members, students, and esteemed guests, was graced by Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Laghari as the chief guest.

Organised under the visionary leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif— who champions the elevation of women across all sectors— the ceremony served as a profound platform to underscore the indispensable role of women in education, economic development, and leadership. Presiding over the event, Dr Laghari, alongside Prof Dr Ali Burhan Mustafa and Assistant Professor Dr Noreen Naseem Malik, delivered powerful addresses highlighting the critical need to ensure women’s full participation in shaping a progressive society.

In his keynote speech, Dr Laghari emphasised that women constitute nearly half of the population, and their empowerment is not merely an aspiration but a necessity for national advancement. He asserted that societies that embrace gender equality flourish in prosperity, harmony, and sustainable growth.

Prof Dr Ali Burhan Mustafa eloquently reflected on the pivotal role of Islam in upholding women’s rights, stating that it bestowed dignity, respect, and legal recognition upon women at a time when they were marginalised globally. He highlighted that Islam abolished oppressive customs, such as the burial of newborn girls, and established a framework that honors and safeguards women’s status in society.

Assistant Professor Dr Noreen Naseem Malik shed light on the evolving role of women in the modern world, emphasising that they stand shoulder to shoulder with men across all professional domains, overcoming obstacles and making invaluable contributions. She passionately stressed that with women comprising half of Pakistan’s demographic strength, true national progress and economic stability remain unattainable without their full and equitable participation. She urged for decisive actions to bridge gender disparities in education, career opportunities, and leadership, reinforcing that empowering women is not just an ethical imperative but a strategic necessity for sustainable development.

The ceremony concluded with a poignant gesture, balloons were released into the sky at the college’s reception hall, symbolising the ideals of freedom, equality, and limitless potential for women. More than just a commemoration, the event served as a resolute call to action, inspiring a collective commitment to fostering an inclusive society where women are empowered to thrive and lead.

Among the distinguished attendees were Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Farhana Shabnam, and other eminent personalities, whose presence further enriched the significance of this momentous occasion.