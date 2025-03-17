Sherpao, Afghan CG discuss Torkham Border’s closure, regional peace

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Mohibullah Shakir on Sunday discussed matters of mutual interest, including the closure of the Torkham border, as well as regional peace and stability.

A press release said that the Afghan Consul General called on the QWP leader at Watan Kor here.

It added that the QWP leader and the Afghan Consul General discussed various issues, including the closure of the Torkham border and the problems faced by Afghan citizens living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aftab Sherpao underlined the need to resolve all issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan through talks, emphasizing that the two countries share common religion, culture, and history.

The QWP leader said that the closure of the Torkham border was causing millions of dollars in losses to both countries, adding that transporters, traders, and ordinary people were facing a host of problems due to the border’s closure.

He noted that the Pak-Afghan trade volume was already low, and therefore efforts should be made to boost trade between the two countries.

He also mentioned that increasing trade would help improve bilateral relations between Islamabad and Kabul. Furthermore, he said that the Torkham border closure had created problems for Afghan patients seeking medical treatment in Pakistan.

Aftab Sherpao urged the federal government to extend the deadline for Afghan refugees, considering the month of Ramazan, and to come up with an agreed-upon timeline for their return to give them ample time to go back to their country.

He concluded by stating that both governments should take steps to remove the trust deficit in order to improve their relations.