Sindh Governor, CM condemn blast on Noshki highway

KARACHI - The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday strongly condemned a blast on Noshki Dalbandin highway in Balochistan. They said that targeting common people is an act of inhumanity. They said that terrorism is the biggest scourge of the country. The Governor and Chief Minister said that eliminating terrorism is the top priority. They expressed their sympathies with the families of the deceased. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons.