Monday, March 17, 2025
Smuggling bid foiled, 473kg hashish recovered

NEWS WIRE
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  The Dera police have foiled a major smuggling bid and recovered 473 kilograms of hashish, arresting a member of an inter-provincial smugglers’ gang within the limits of the Mughalkot police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team from Mughalkot police station, led by SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan along with SDPO Syed Marjan Khan, SHO Fawad Khan Sherani, and Mughalkot Checkpost Incharge Juma Khan, foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of hashish from Balochistan via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police team stopped a truck bearing registration number (CAC-802) for checking and recovered 473 kilograms of hashish hidden in its secret cavities.

The police also arrested a member of the inter-provincial drug smuggling gang, named Magistan, son of Gul Khan, a resident of Daraban.

A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

