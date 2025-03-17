Monday, March 17, 2025
Special Olympics World Winter Games conclude, Chile set to host next edition

March 17, 2025
TURIN  -  The 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games concluded in Turin, Italy, marking the end of the eight-day event that brought together nearly 1,500 athletes from 103 countries.

During the closing ceremony, the World Winter Games torch was ceremoniously extinguished, and the Special Olympics flag was handed over to Emilia Ríos, Subsecretary of Sports for Chile, the host nation for the next edition of the games. Despite heavy snowfall, the closing ceremony was a vibrant affair, with athletes celebrating through music, dance, and camaraderie, exchanging jackets, badges, and souvenirs as a symbol of friendship and unity.

The Pakistani contingent participated with great enthusiasm, led by Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani and other officials. The athletes proudly sang patriotic songs, including “JeevayJeevay Pakistan,” adding to the spirited atmosphere of the event. The games concluded with a breathtaking fireworks display, marking the end of a memorable competition. The Pakistani team is set to return home on Monday morning, traveling via a private airline through Abu Dhabi.

