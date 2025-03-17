Sports Ambassadorship

Pakistan’s recent bronze medal win at the International Tennis Federation Masters 45+ World Championship is a commendable achievement. It is yet another reminder that the country’s sporting potential extends far beyond cricket. However, while such victories should be celebrated, they also serve as a stark reminder of the lack of institutional support available to athletes outside the cricketing sphere.

Sport has long been recognised as a powerful tool for positive ambassadorship. It builds bridges, fosters national pride, and showcases talent on global platforms. Yet, in Pakistan, the obsession with cricket has left other sports struggling for recognition and resources. This latest tennis triumph, like many others, is the result of sheer individual effort and private support. The absence of a structured framework to nurture talent in diverse sporting fields has left many promising athletes without the means to compete internationally.

Pakistan has no shortage of talent, but talent alone is not enough. Without proper facilities, training programmes, and financial backing, athletes are left to fend for themselves. The occasional success stories should not lull policymakers into complacency; rather, they should be seen as proof of what can be achieved if adequate support systems are put in place. If cricket can receive substantial state funding, why not other sports?

It is time for a systematic overhaul. A robust multi-sport policy, investment in grassroots development, and the creation of training academies are essential if Pakistan wants to excel across multiple sporting disciplines. The country’s flag deserves to be raised in international arenas more often, and for that to happen, the focus needs to shift beyond just cricket. Until then, such victories will remain isolated incidents rather than the norm.