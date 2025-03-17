Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pays Tribute to Pakistan Army

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

SUKKUR  -  The president of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, along with Senior Vice President Ameet Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Ovais Raees, and former presidents and members on Sunday have paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and its affiliated institutions for their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism. The Sukkur chamber’s leadership commended the army’s bravery and sacrifices, stating that the entire nation stands united with the army in its fight against terrorism.

They emphasized that terrorists have no connection with Islam, Pakistan, or any province, citing the recent attack on a passenger train during the holy month of Ramadan as evidence.

The Pakistan Army’s prompt response to the attack, which resulted in the rescue of hostages and the elimination of terrorists, demonstrates the army’s capabilities and commitment to protecting the nation.

Police arrest 12 outlaws in different operations

The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry reaffirmed its support for the army and the nation’s security forces, acknowledging the sacrifices made by soldiers and vowing to never forget their bravery.

The chamber’s leadership emphasized the importance of national unity in the face of terrorism, stating that the nation will not compromise on any form of compromise that undermines national security.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025