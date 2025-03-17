Time to unlock KP’s gemstone potential

Peshawar - In the heart of Namak Mandi, Peshawar, Faraz Ahmad, a 30-year-old gemstone exporter, works tirelessly to cut, polish, and shape raw gemstones ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Amid the hum of polishing and cutting machines, he motivates his co-laborers to meet the growing demands of domestic jewelers and international investors.

Faraz’s workshop represents the bustling gemstone trade in Namak Mandi, where precious stones remain undervalued due to outdated mining methods and a lack of modern technology. As the famous Pashto song “Mong da Khyber Zalmi” plays in the background, his hard work highlights the increasing demand for KP’s gemstones locally and internationally. The province is a treasure trove for rare gemstones like ruby, emerald, sapphire, topaz, and aquamarine, attracting investors seeking quality stones.

Faraz, who inherited the business from his father a decade ago, is part of an industry poised for growth. From Swat’s emeralds to Mardan’s topaz and Chitral’s rubies, these stones are in high demand across the Gulf, Central Asia, Europe, and South Asia. “A person with technical know-how can easily earn Rs15,000 per carat from emerald and sapphire and up to Rs100,000 profit from ruby after investing about Rs0.6 million,” he said. The trade supports over 300,000 people since Namak Mandi’s inception in 1970.

Despite its vast potential, the gemstone industry in KP faces hurdles due to a lack of patronage and poor policies, leading to resource wastage.

“Lack of modern technology, laboratories, and professional training prevents KP’s gemstone industry from reaching its full economic potential,” said Faraz. Mamoor Khan, patron-in-chief of the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA), emphasized that Pakistan could export millions of carats of rubies, emeralds, and peridots if the sector is developed on modern lines. He noted that APCEA’s exports reached USD 4 million in 2021-22, while total gemstone and jewelry exports rose from USD 14.1 million in 2018 to USD 14.6 million in 2019.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem, former chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, criticized past governments for neglecting the sector.

“With proper government support, the gemstone industry could increase exports to billions of dollars,” he said, stressing the need for investment in infrastructure, modern laboratories, and subsidized technical training. The Gems and Gemological Institute Peshawar (GGIP) has trained over 4,500 students in gemstone mining, cutting, and polishing in the last two years.

Sabaz Ali, Director of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, said a draft act for establishing a Gems and Jewelry Authority has been approved, and gemstones have been included in the priority sectors under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (2020-25). Plans are underway to set up a Gemstones City in Peshawar, providing training, certification, and modern facilities for polishing and cutting gemstones. Experts agree that with the right policies, investment, and technological advancements, KP’s gemstone industry could become a pillar of Pakistan’s economy, generating substantial revenue and creating thousands of jobs.