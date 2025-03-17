Toxic Punjab Rivers Harm Wildlife

A groundbreaking study has revealed a significant correlation between per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in aquatic wild birds and the polluted waters of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers in Punjab. The research underscores the urgent need to address persistent pollution in these freshwater bodies.

PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” are highly persistent pollutants linked to obesity, cancer, and immunity-related issues in humans. The study detected significant levels of PFAS in wild birds, including the common kingfisher, white-throated kingfisher, and great egret, with a strong correlation between bioaccumulation in the birds and pollution levels in the water.

The Ravi and Sutlej rivers are heavily contaminated with persistent organic pollutants (POPs), primarily due to industrialisation and overpopulation in the surrounding areas. The study calls for immediate remedial measures, including stricter industrial regulations and comprehensive cleanup efforts to mitigate the contamination.

The alarming presence of PFAS highlights the urgent need for sustainable practices to prevent further pollution. These findings serve as a stark reminder of the importance of preserving natural habitats and taking swift action to protect both wildlife and human populations from the harmful effects of PFAS.

NAVEED AKHTAR, DR ASIA IQBAL,

Lahore.