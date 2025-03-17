Traffic in Gulistan-e-Johar

The simultaneous construction of the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) Red Line project on University Road and an underpass at Munawar Chowrangi has severely disrupted traffic, creating major commuting challenges for residents of Gulistan-e-Johar.

While the service road at Munawar Chowrangi leading to Johar Chowrangi has recently been repaired, the main roads remain dug up and blocked. Commuters have no viable alternatives, as nearly all roads connecting Johar to key routes like Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saddar, Shaheed-e-Millat, and Shahrah-e-Liaquat are either in poor condition or partially closed due to construction. This has turned short commutes into exhausting journeys, doubling travel time.

The pedestrian bridge near Karachi University’s Silver Jubilee Gate once provided a safe crossing for students using Qingqi rickshaws and other public transport. However, its removal for BRT construction has forced students to navigate heavy morning traffic on foot. While workers occasionally assist them in crossing, this is not a sustainable solution. Meanwhile, the road leading to Samama continues to deteriorate despite multiple repairs, primarily due to persistent sewerage problems and seasonal rains.

A phased approach to construction—completing one project before starting another—could have prevented this gridlock. Instead, multiple roads have been excavated simultaneously without a clear traffic management plan. As a resident, I witness these struggles firsthand. A ten-minute drive to university now takes nearly twice as long due to poor road conditions. This inconvenience is not limited to individuals but is a daily frustration for thousands of students, office workers, and residents.

RABIYA BATAVIA,

Karachi.