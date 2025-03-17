Monday, March 17, 2025
Train service between Quetta, Chaman restored

NEWS WIRE
March 17, 2025
QUETTA  -  The train service between Quetta and Chaman was restored on Sunday four days after the Jaffar Express tragedy in Bolan that saw several people losing their lives at the hands of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists. However, the train service from the Balochistan capital to other parts of the country still remains suspended.

The service had to be suspended following a horrific incident in which close to 450 people travelling on Jaffar Express, from Quetta to Peshawar, were taken hostage by the BLA terrorists and were later executed by them along with security forces personnel.  

