Monday, March 17, 2025
Two die in attack on MPA Jam Mehtab’s convoy in Ghotki

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

GHOTKI  -  Unidentified armed assailants attacked the convoy of Sindh MPA Jam Mehtab near Daharki, Ghotki district, resulting in the death of his guard and driver. Two other guards sustained serious injuries in the attack. The attack took place near Daharki Narli Bridge, but Jam Mehtab remained unharmed. Following the incident, police cordoned off the area. The deceased guard’s body and the injured were taken to Daharki Hospital, and later, the injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for further treatment.

A spokesperson of Jam House stated that Jam Mehtab was visiting his agricultural lands when the convoy was attacked. The MPA alleged that former Sindh MPA Shehryar Shar was behind the attack and vowed to take revenge. Sindh Chief Minister took notice of the firing incident and strongly condemned the attack. He directed the IGP to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Hassan Lanjar has sought a report from SSP Ghotki regarding the incident.

Our Staff Reporter

