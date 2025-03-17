Monday, March 17, 2025
Vehari District Bar Room organises free medical camp

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
March 17, 2025
Sh Fazal Ur Rehman  -  The District Bar Room organised a free medical camp, which was inspected by renowned neurophysician Dr Uthman Tard. The camp was set up by the District Bar Room Vehari, under the leadership of President Bar Chaudhry Shaban Ghafoor Advocate and General Secretary Omar Farooq Chaudhry. Dr Usman Ali Tard, a notable neurologist from the District Headquarter Hospital Vehari, conducted free medical check-ups for lawyers and prescribed medications. The camp was also attended by former presidents Shakil Ahmad Tararr, Khiza r Hayat Tararr Bar, former General Secretary Bar Mian Faisal Ahsaan Advocate, Haji Mazhar Mahmood Ghuman, Mian Muhammad Ghafoor, and Mian Ghulam Hussain Advocate, among others, who facilitated the medical check-ups for the lawyers.

Dr Usman Ali stated that in our daily lives, we often neglect physical symptoms that can gradually develop into serious illnesses. Headaches are a common symptom that people often overlook, thinking it’s just a temporary discomfort. However, it can be a sign of an underlying illness that requires immediate medical attention from a qualified doctor.The neurology department at the DHQ Hospital Vehari is functioning effectively. The purpose of setting up the medical camp at the Bar Room was to provide lawyers with an opportunity to consult doctors about their health issues, with free consultations and medications provided.

President Bar Chaudhry Shaban Ghafor Advocate said that the medical camp aimed to enable lawyers to discuss their health concerns with doctors, with free consultations and medications available. The District Bar Vehari will continue to organise such camps.

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

