Waterfowl flocks return to Punjab’s lakes, ponds after two years

LAHORE - Waterfowl have returned to the lakes, ponds and water bodies of Punjab after 2 years. The flocks of flamingos, pink herons, and other birds have completed their journey back to their natural habitats, which is being considered a major success in terms of environmental protection. According to the Wildlife Department sources, the return of waterfowl was possible due to the elimination of illegal hunting and trapping, continuous monitoring and provision of a safe environment. In this connection, on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, a comprehensive monitoring system was being implemented for the protection of rare wildlife and birds, the positive results of which are now coming out. For the first time in Punjab, a patrolling system has been introduced for the protection of waterfowl and wildlife, through which strict surveillance was ensured around ponds, lakes and water bodies. Along with this, the local population was also included in this mission, which is playing an important role in protecting the environment by identifying illegal hunters. The provision of food for waterfowl was also ensured, which included measures to protect marine and aquatic flora and fauna. The Wildlife Force took strict action against illegal trappers and bird catchers, which resulted in a reduction in the trend of illegal hunting, they added. Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb recently expressed happiness in a statement over this progress and said that thanks to Allah Almighty, just as development is returning, waterfowl have also returned to Punjab. She said that the return of flamingos is a happy result of the one-year initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Noted environmentalist Dr. Mahmood Khalid Qamar told APP that returning of flamingos is a good sign, as the local environment is a sign of birds’ acceptance. He said populations of flamingos are found in central Peru, both coasts of southern South America (mainly in the winter), Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Bolivia, and southern Brazil. Stragglers have been reported on the Falkland Islands and Ecuador.

The flamingo’s most characteristic habitats are large alkaline or saline lakes or lagoons that usually lack vegetation. Describing waterfowl as an important part of ecological balance and natural system, Qamar said that the protection of these birds, lakes and ecological balance is actually the protection of life. If birds and lakes do not survive, humans will not survive either. It is worth mentioning here that other migratory birds that visit Pakistan every year include the Siberian Crane, Houbara Bustard, Bar-headed Goose, Common Crane, European Roller Ducks, Flamingos, Swans, etc.