Woman dies after jumping from fourth floor to escape arrest in Karachi

KARACHI - A woman suspected of drug dealing and addiction died after jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Karachi’s Defence Phase 6 during a police raid.

According to police, the woman, who allegedly sold drugs and provided a space for drug use in her apartment, leapt to avoid arrest. She was taken to Jinnah Hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The raid followed the arrest of a drug dealer named Ubaid near Sea View. Based on his information, police, accompanied by female search officers, attempted to enter the woman’s flat, but she refused to open the door and jumped from the balcony instead. Police said they recovered drugs, including crystal meth (ice), and drug paraphernalia from her apartment. A video shows the woman hanging from her balcony before going back inside. Police officers can be heard instructing her to open the door moments before the fatal jump. The incident is under investigation.