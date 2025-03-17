World Sleep Day 2025: MoltyFoam & Sleep Research Foundation Unveil Groundbreaking Sleep Study

In celebration of , Master MoltyFoam, Sleep Research Foundation (SRF), and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) joined forces to unveil a groundbreaking study on the impact of mattresses on sleep quality, back pain, and mood in Pakistani adults. The prestigious event, held at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore, brought together sleep experts, wellness advocates, and industry leaders to discuss how sleep surfaces affect overall well-being and the importance of choosing the best mattress in Pakistan for improved sleep health.

A Scientific Breakthrough in Sleep Health

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of collaborative research by Sleep Research Foundation and LCWU, shedding light on the vital role of mattresses in sleep health. The study explored how different sleep surfaces influence spinal alignment, muscle relaxation, and mental well-being, offering scientific insights into selecting the right mattress in Pakistan for a healthier lifestyle.

As Pakistan’s leading sleep solutions provider, Master MoltyFoam reinforced its commitment to promoting better sleep habits by supporting this pioneering research. The study also emphasized the need for consumers to invest in the best mattress in Pakistan to prevent chronic sleep-related issues.

Expert Discussions & Keynote Address

The event kicked off with a keynote presentation by leading sleep researchers, who shared key takeaways from the study. Their findings highlighted how poor mattress quality contributes to chronic back pain, disrupted sleep cycles, and mood disturbances—issues commonly overlooked in Pakistan’s fast-paced lifestyle.

Panel Discussion: Sleep, Culture & Health

A thought-provoking panel discussion followed, where experts analyzed:

✔ The Impact of Lifestyle on Rest – How cultural habits like chai culture, late-night weddings, and excessive screen time affect sleep patterns.

✔ Generational Sleep Trends – Comparing sleep habits across different age groups and addressing work-life-sleep balance challenges.

✔ Solutions for Better Sleep – Expert-backed strategies to improve sleep quality despite lifestyle constraints.

The discussion reinforced that choosing the right mattress in Pakistan can significantly improve sleep quality, prevent back pain, and enhance overall well-being.

Meditation & Relaxation: A Holistic Approach

The event also featured a guided meditation session led by Mahnum Kabir (Soulmat), focusing on mindfulness and relaxation techniques to enhance sleep quality. Attendees experienced breathing exercises and stress-relief techniques, reinforcing the importance of a holistic approach to sleep health.

Appreciation Ceremony & Networking Iftar

To recognize outstanding contributions to sleep research, an appreciation shield ceremony was held, honoring key figures in the industry. The event concluded with a networking Iftar dinner, where attendees engaged in meaningful discussions on sleep health and industry innovations.

Shaping the Future of Sleep in Pakistan

The event marked a significant step toward revolutionizing sleep health in Pakistan. With Master MoltyFoam’s commitment to innovation and Sleep Research Foundation’s expertise, the findings of this study will serve as a foundation for raising awareness, driving change, and enhancing sleep quality nationwide.

As the best mattress in Pakistan, Master MoltyFoam continues to lead the way in advancing sleep research, ensuring that Pakistanis have access to superior sleep solutions for a healthier, more restful future.