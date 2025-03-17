Monday, March 17, 2025
WUM student allegedly harassed by security in-charge

Riaz Khan
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -  An incident of alleged harassment involving a fourth-semester English department student and a security in-charge at Women University Shankar Campus Mardan has been reported, sources said.  According to sources, the incident occurred on Friday at the Bakhshali campus of Women University Mardan (WUM). The affected student has lodged a complaint with the university administration against the security in-charge.  

When contacted, university registrar Adnan Ahmed stated that the administration would record the student’s statement today. He claimed that the student has a history of psychological issues and was previously expelled from the university hostel by the hostel in-charge.  

Ahmed added that the student, who resides in Shergarh and commutes by bus, was seen carrying scissors upon arrival at the university on Friday. This reportedly caused panic among other students in the bus. The security in-charge later took her to a room, and the administration contacted her father, who arrived at the university.  

Sheikh Waqas blames govt for detaining PTI social media activists

The student allegedly quarreled with her father and refused to go home with him. Ahmed said the situation would become clearer once the student’s statement is formally recorded.

