2 persons killed, 5 injured in separate incidents in twin cities

Rawalpindi/ islamabad-Two persons were killed while three others suffered injuries in firing incidents in different parts of city here on Tuesday, informed sources.

Also, a gang of three dacoits allegedly shot at and injured a university student and their own accomplice in Sector I-14 of federal capital apparently over showing resistance during a dacoity bid, they added.

According to sources, a security guard of a battery shop located at Saddar pushed trigger of gun accidentally while he was cleaning it. Resultantly, a customer standing on shop for purchasing battery suffered bullet injury and died on the spot, they said. Officials of Police Station Cannt, led by SHO SI Asim, rushed to the crime scene and took the guard namely Taasab and owner of shop Shehzad into custody and moved them to police station for further investigation.

The body was also shifted to DHQ Hospital for autopsy, sources said. The deceased was identified as Malik Mulazim Hussain. In yet another incident, a gun battle broke out between two groups in Kundyarian Village of Kallar Syedan over land dispute leaving a person dead and injured another, according to sources.

A senior police officer told media that Hassan Group and Kiyani Group clashed with each other by using heavy arms that left a person dead and injured another.

Kallar Syedan police reached at crime scene and moved the maimed person and dead body to hospital for medical treatment and autopsy.

A case has also been registered while further investigation was on. In Rawat, two persons suffered bullet injuries in an armed clash occured between two groups over children fight, said sources. Rawat police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured men to hospital besides initiating legal action against the accused parties. On the other hand, a gang of three dacoits intercepted students of a university in I-14 Sector and snatched mobiles and cash from them. One of the three students put off resistance and managed to catch a dacoit when two other dacoits opened firing. Resultantly, the student and their own accomplice got injured.

After committing crime, the two dacoits managed to escape from the scene. Police reached at the spot and moved the injured student and dacoit to hospital for medical treatment> The occurrence of incident swelled shock waves among the students residing in hostels in I-14 who had demanded IG Islamabad to enhance police patrolling in the area to crush criminals.