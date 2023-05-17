20 talented hockey players to get monthly stipend  

LAHORE - Taking a major step for the welfare of athletes, Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced monthly stipend to 20 hockey players, who demonstrated excellent performance in recently organised Ramazan Sports Series Hockey Championship. He made this announcement while talking to the media at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Wahab said the talented hockey players will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 for one year from next month. “A committee has selected 20 players after evaluating their performance and job status etc thoroughly.” The selected 20 hockey players are: Muneeb, Awais, Rana Sohail, Ghazanfar, Abdul Mannan, Sami Ullah, Hamza, Saad Shafiq, Umer Gujjar, Khalil Ahmad, Sikander Ali Zakir, Ahmmad, Arsal, Shamoon, Zohaib, Ali Raza, M Abdullah, Ali Raza, Rana Shoaib and M Siraj.