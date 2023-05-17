Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

20 talented hockey players to get monthly stipend  

STAFF REPORT
May 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Taking a major step for the welfare of athletes, Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced monthly stipend to 20 hockey players, who demonstrated excellent performance in recently organised Ramazan Sports Series Hockey Championship. He made this announcement while talking to the media at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Wahab said the talented hockey players will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 for one year from next month. “A committee has selected 20 players after evaluating their performance and job status etc thoroughly.” The selected 20 hockey players are: Muneeb, Awais, Rana Sohail, Ghazanfar, Abdul Mannan, Sami Ullah, Hamza, Saad Shafiq, Umer Gujjar, Khalil Ahmad, Sikander Ali Zakir, Ahmmad, Arsal, Shamoon, Zohaib, Ali Raza, M Abdullah, Ali Raza, Rana Shoaib and M Siraj.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023