Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Addl Commissioner visits hospitals to review anti polio drive

Agencies
May 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD -The Additional Commissioner-II Shaikh Muhammad Rafique on Tuesday visited different hospitals including Red Crescent Hospital Latifabad and reviewed the anti-polio campaign. According to an official statement, the Additional Commissioner also administered polio drops to children up to 5 years old in different hospitals in the district. The polio teams and health officers briefed the Additional Commissioner about the anti-polio drive. Shaikh Muhammad Rafique asked the health officers to immunize all children and ensure that no child could be left unattended during anti polio drive.  

