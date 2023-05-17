Addl Commissioner visits hospitals to review anti polio drive

HYDERABAD -The Additional Commissioner-II Shaikh Muhammad Rafique on Tuesday visited different hospitals including Red Crescent Hospital Latifabad and reviewed the anti-polio campaign. According to an official statement, the Additional Commissioner also administered polio drops to children up to 5 years old in different hospitals in the district. The polio teams and health officers briefed the Additional Commissioner about the anti-polio drive. Shaikh Muhammad Rafique asked the health officers to immunize all children and ensure that no child could be left unattended during anti polio drive.