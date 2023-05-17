Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Akhtar Mengal demands Shireen Mazari's release

Akhtar Mengal demands Shireen Mazari's release
Web Desk
11:05 AM | May 17, 2023
National

 Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal on Tuesday demanded immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari.

In his message on Twitter, Akhtar Mengal said that such behavior towards women is unacceptable. He further said that women should not be dragged into politics irrespective of their affiliation with any political party.

He condemned the treatment meted out to Shireen Mazari and urged the authorities to immediately release her.

