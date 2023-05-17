Appeasing people before polls a huge task for govt

ISLAMABAD - As the five-year term comes to a close in August, the coalition govern­ment is planning popular decisions to appease the peo­ple before the general elections. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s an­nouncement last night to re­duce the petroleum products rates was one of such decisions.

The reduction in fuel rates will have a definite impact on the prices of the daily use items.

The government’s bid to avoid early elections and present the budget before going into the polls is also aimed at announc­ing a people-friendly budget. But people-friendly budget is not an easy task amid the gov­ernment’s efforts to win the In­ternational Monetary Fund’s re­lief package.

The government is planning to raise salaries, pensions and other benefits for the govern­ment employees and general public before bowing out and will need some economic wiz­ard to please both the people and the IMF. The political crisis has simmered for months, with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan attempting to dis­rupt the coalition government by dissolving two provincial legislatures of his party and agitating for early elections across the country.

The tense atmosphere further aggravated when the Supreme Court last week declared Khan’s arrest on corruption charges il­legal and ordered his immediate release amid violent protests by his supporters.

The political and constitution­al crisis gripped the country shortly after PTI dissolved pro­vincial assemblies in the Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in January. The move was intended to force the gov­ernment to announce snap na­tional elections. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has repeatedly rejected Khan’s demand, saying polls for pro­vincial assemblies and the Na­tional Assembly cannot be held separately. Pakistan historically holds the provincial and nation­al elections at the same time.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the IMF will finalize the staff-level agreement after reviewing the budget that is going to be an­nounced in June this year.

He said the budget documents will be shared with the Wash­ington-based financial body and if it approves the budget, then the staff-level agreement will be finalized. The federal govern­ment has already started prepa­rations for the budget 2023-24.

It is said the conditions for­warded by the IMF are likely to be implemented in the bud­get 2023-24. He, however, pre­dicted the government will face pressure from the IMF to in­crease taxes instead of giving relief to the public.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb said that the elections will take place in the country on completion of constitutional tenure of assemblies as per the law. She maintained Pakistan was in safe hands as the Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz had always dealt with economic cri­sis in the past as well.