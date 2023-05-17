Appeasing people before polls a huge task for govt

ISLAMABAD - As the five-year term comes to a close in August, the coalition government is planning popular decisions to appease the people before the general elections. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s announcement last night to reduce the petroleum products rates was one of such decisions.
The reduction in fuel rates will have a definite impact on the prices of the daily use items.
The government’s bid to avoid early elections and present the budget before going into the polls is also aimed at announcing a people-friendly budget. But people-friendly budget is not an easy task amid the government’s efforts to win the International Monetary Fund’s relief package.
The government is planning to raise salaries, pensions and other benefits for the government employees and general public before bowing out and will need some economic wizard to please both the people and the IMF. The political crisis has simmered for months, with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan attempting to disrupt the coalition government by dissolving two provincial legislatures of his party and agitating for early elections across the country.
The tense atmosphere further aggravated when the Supreme Court last week declared Khan’s arrest on corruption charges illegal and ordered his immediate release amid violent protests by his supporters.
The political and constitutional crisis gripped the country shortly after PTI dissolved provincial assemblies in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in January. The move was intended to force the government to announce snap national elections. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has repeatedly rejected Khan’s demand, saying polls for provincial assemblies and the National Assembly cannot be held separately. Pakistan historically holds the provincial and national elections at the same time.
Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the IMF will finalize the staff-level agreement after reviewing the budget that is going to be announced in June this year.
He said the budget documents will be shared with the Washington-based financial body and if it approves the budget, then the staff-level agreement will be finalized. The federal government has already started preparations for the budget 2023-24.
It is said the conditions forwarded by the IMF are likely to be implemented in the budget 2023-24. He, however, predicted the government will face pressure from the IMF to increase taxes instead of giving relief to the public.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the elections will take place in the country on completion of constitutional tenure of assemblies as per the law. She maintained Pakistan was in safe hands as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always dealt with economic crisis in the past as well.