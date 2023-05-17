Artificial payments  

According to a report, Pakistan has to pay debts of $7.3 billion this month and $3.7 billion in June, while the State Bank currently holds reserves of $4.46 billion.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, from July to March, the expenses incurred on external debt payments amounted to $3.058 billion. More worryingly, the government has no choice but to borrow to finance all other expenditures, including defense, salaries, pensions, and subsidies.

Thus, the country’s financial difficulties are increasing with each passing day, and a negative trend is prevailing in the economy after the payment of internal and external debts.

On the other hand, the government aims to address the situation as much as possible given the severe inflation. If salaries cannot be increased in the upcoming budget, it will become even more challenging for the middle and lower class to make ends meet. International credit rating agency Fitch has acknowledged that Pakistan is struggling to avoid default, and foreign payments could further pressure its currency.

This scenario reveals the economy’s undeclared bankruptcy, but the government remains optimistic about receiving funds from other international organizations and friendly countries after obtaining the loan required by the IMF. There is an option to make customized cuts to the perks provided to serving and retired officers, including large amounts of petrol and electricity bills. Additionally, it is necessary to bring the non-tax paying class under the tax net.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.