Wednesday, May 17, 2023
ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

May 17, 2023
LAHORE    -     An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 12 Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 7-day ju­dicial remand for identifica­tion parade in a case of set­ting a container on fire and damaging state property. Earlier, Naseerabad police produced the 12 PTI work­ers before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict securi­ty. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in damag­ing state property and set­ting a container on fire. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identi­fication parade, adding that it was mandatory to deter­mine the identity of the ac­cused before proceedings further. At this, the court al­lowed the request and sent the accused to jail for identi­fication parade. The court di­rected police to produce the accused on expiry of the re­mand term. Naseerabad po­lice had registered a case against PTI workers for dam­aging state property and set­ting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk after the ar­rest of the party chairman.

