Balochistan cabinet urges federal govt to provide financial support to continue development process

QUETTA - The Balochistan cabinet Tuesday urged the federal government to pro­vide financial support to continue the development process in the province.

The forum urged the federal govern­ment to release the province’s share in the national finance commission (NFC) and relief package, announced by the prime minister for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in the province, said a handout issued after the cabinet meet­ing. The secretary finance department briefed the cabinet on the financial matters. The provincial body decided to hold a meeting with the prime minis­ter to draw his attention towards the is­sue. The delegation led by Balochistan Chief Minister comprised leaders of the provincial parliamentary parties, provincial ministers and members of the National Assembly and the Senate from Balochistan. The provincial gov­ernment has done bridge financing of Rs5 billion for federal projects, but it halted due to paucity of funds and the provincial government had worked to restore the flood-affected areas with its own resources.