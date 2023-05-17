Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Balochistan census process finalised, 20.15 million population recorded

Population of Quetta is likely to increase by another 0.3m people

Agencies
May 17, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA     -    Census Commissioner Balochistan Noor Ahmad Perkani said the process of digital census has been finished and the population of province has recorded 20.15 million. The population of Quetta has crossed 2.822 million in the seventh digital census, the commissioner said while talking to a private news channel. The feeding of the data of seminaries, hostels, police stations, and govern­ment buildings in Quetta are in process which would be completed within 15 days.

The population of Quetta is likely to increase by another 0.3 million people, he added. Noor Ah­mad Perkani said Khuzdar, Kech and Pishin have recorded the most populated districts after Quetta city. Perkani said that the results of the census will be submitted to the federal government by June 1.

He said the demarcations of new constituencies will be started next month.

Agencies

