Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Basketball training camp resumes  

STAFF REPORT
May 17, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The training camp of the national basketball team has been resumed at Pakistan Sports Complex after the law and order situation returns to normal in the federal capital. According to a PBBF official, the federation has already selected talented players for the national training camp after the trials, who will go through an extensive training plan to enhance their skills and fitness standard under the supervision of head coach Riaz Malik. 

Pakistan team will participate in Four-Nation Championship to be held in Maldives this year.

 

 

