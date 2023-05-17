Cackdown continues for arrest of POs who fled abroad

LAHORE - Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, crackdown is underway for the arrest of proclaimed offenders who had fled abroad. In this regard, the team of Special Operations Cell CIA Gujranwala arrested criminal Rashid Mehmood s/o Muhammad Nazeer from Saudi Arabia and extra­dited to Pakistan. The said criminal was wanted in two murder cases since 14 years. After the arrest of Rashid Mehmood, the total number of POs arrested from abroad has increased to 38. According to the details, Rashid Mehmood, the pro­claimed offender had fled abroad after killing three citizens in two in­cidents. Rashid Mahmood commit­ted a double murder along with 2 ac­complices and fled abroad to Saudi Arabia. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the police team that arrested dangerous proclaimed of­fender and brought him to Pakistan. He emphasised upon expediting crackdown against POs and arrest those involved in serious incidents.