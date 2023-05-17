Cash-strapped Pakistan repaid $8.3b debt in first half of current FY

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has repaid $8.3 billion on account of debt servicing of external public loans during six months (July to December) of the current fiscal year—which has eroded the country’s foreign exchange reserves amid suspension of loan programme of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government paid an amount of $8,258 million during the period July – December, 2022 on account of debt servicing of external public loans. This consists of principal repayment of $6,902 million and interest payments of $1,355 million. The breakup showed that Pakistan has paid $2.96 billion as debt servicing to foreign commercial banks, $1.3 billion against bonds, $825 million to IsDB (Short Term), $617 million to IMF, $540 million to Asian Development Bank (ADB) and $524 million to China. The documents of Ministry of Economic Affairs showed that Pakistan has paid $478 million to World Bank on account of debt servicing of external public loan, $227 million to Japan, $203 million to Saudi Arabia, $142 million to France, $60 million to Germany and $299 million to others during the period July to December of current fiscal year.

The government is struggling to maintain its foreign exchange reserves, which are declining due to massive repayment against previous loans. “During the week ended on 05-May-2023, the SBP reserves decreased by $74 million to $4,383.4 million due to external debt repayment,” the SBP said on Thursday. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9,990.4 million as of 05-May-2023. The breakup of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $4,383.4 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $5,607.0 million.

According to the documents, during the period July-December, 2022-23, disbursements amounting to $5.847 billion were mainly received in the shape of projects and programmes loans/ grants from multilateral, bilateral development partners and financial institutions. The composition of disbursements is as follows: a) $1,166 million or 20 percent of total disbursements were received from International Monetary Fund; b) $3,350 million or 57 percent of total disbursements were from multilateral development partners, mainly from ADB, World Bank, and AIIB; and c) $736 million or 13 percent of the total disbursement were from bilateral development partners; mainly from Saudi Arabia; and d) $395 million were received under Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) and $200 from a foreign commercial bank.

The ADB disbursed $1,905 million (33 percent of the total disbursements), World Bank disbursed $698 million (12 percent of the total disbursements – disaggregated as $293 million for programme financing and $405 million for project financing). Similarly, Saudi Arabia disbursed $600 million followed by AIIB ($521 million). The other category includes disbursements from the EU ($13 million); IFAD ($35 million); France ($21.44 million); Germany ($5 million); Japan ($21 million), Korea ($19 million), Oman ($2 million), and USA ($14 million).

As of 31st December 2022, Pakistan’s total external public debt stood at $86.56 billion. Around 74 percent (i.e. $64 billion) of the total external public debt was from multilateral and bilateral development partners including IMF, having concessional terms and longer maturity, 17 percent (i.e. $14.6 billion) from international capital markets and foreign commercial banks, and eight percent (i.e. $7.0 billion) of the total external public debt constitutes deposits from friendly countries (China and Saudi Arabia).