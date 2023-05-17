Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Cheque distribution ceremony by USAID held

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Cheque Distribution Ceremony funded by USAID, was held at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi to support the underprivileged students for their higher studies, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed (SI), Chairman HEC participated as a chief guest alongwith Prof. Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem and other Dean, Directors, Registrar, Faculty Members and scholarship recipients. In his address, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed (SI) said that the scholarship programs are very important for the students who are very eager for the studies but due to financial constraints they are not able to fulfill their educational expenses.

He appreciated the continuous support and cooperation of USAID for supporting Pakistani students for building their careers and achieving their goals. He hoped that that the recipients of this Scholarship would play an important role in the development and prosperity of their family and country. Thanking Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed (SI) for honoring the event with his visit Prof. Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan said that Arid University is making every effort to provide financial assistance to its students through its own resources and donor agencies so that they not only make their future bright but also play a vital role in building the country and the nation.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, welcomed the esteemed guests and expressed gratitude towards the successful partnership between USAID and the university. 

He mentioned that this partnership has been fruitful since 2005, providing underprivileged students with scholarships to further their studies.

At the end Prof Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed (SI), Prof. Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem distributed the scholarship cheques among the students.

