CM chairs meeting to review legal actions against those responsible for May 9 mayhem

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to review the law and order situation and the legal actions taken against those responsible for the terrorist incidents that occurred on May 9.

The meeting decided to register cases against miscreants under the Army Act and form a joint investigation team to handle the cases related to these incidents.

The chief minister directed to expedite the arrest of those involved in the May 9 incidents as he stressed the need for close collaboration among all security agencies to identify the actual culprits behind the terrorist attacks.

The CM directed the development of an effective mechanism to apprehend the accused, their facilitators, and the masterminds. Data from NADRA’s database was also utilized to identify faces in images and videos; he added and emphasized that foolproof procedures should be followed to validate the charges against the arrested individuals, ensuring that the police carry out their duties professionally and prevent wrongful arrest of innocent individuals. Furthermore, it was highlighted that a thorough and legally sound investigation should be conducted, and the prosecution should fulfill its responsibilities diligently to avoid any miscarriage of justice.

The briefing provided an update on the ongoing process of tracing the suspects through geo-fencing, covering 32 locations. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, IG police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Law, Secretary Public Prosecution, Commissioner Lahore, and others while commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.