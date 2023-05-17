Commissioner visits under construction projects

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa is actively following the timely completion of public centric project in the pro­vincial capital. He paid surprise visits to La­hore bridge expansion project and Samanabad underpass and was briefed by chief engineer LDA, contractors and project directors about the pace of on going development work. On this occasion, the Commissioner Lahore reviewed the construction work according to the daily scheduled targets. He said that the deadline for the completion of the Lahore Bridge Expansion Project is 31st May. The important work of the pillars of Lahore Bridge Extension Project is al­most complete. There is no room for any delay. He said that PHA should start horticulture work on Lahore Bridge in the last week of May. The Commissioner Lahore said that the Samanabad underpass will be opened for traffic by May 30. He directed that the underpass should be com­pleted as soon as possible and the roads on all four sides should also be completed. He also asked for the schedule for the construction of slip roads along the Samanabad underpass and said that the work is being completed in day and night shifts by deploying monitors on every shift at the Samanabad underpass.