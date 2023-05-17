Cop’s firing leaves female student dead, several wounded

Mingora - In the Sangotha area of Swat district, a gun attack on a school bus left at least one female student dead and seven others wounded, police said on Tuesday.

Details indicate that a police officer fired at a vehicle transporting young female students while he was on duty outside a private school. The event happened in a Mingora city’s suburbs. Following the firing incident, all of injured students were taken to Saidu Sharif Hospital. According to a spokesman at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital, Ayesha, a five-year-old girl, died of bullet wounds. Among the wounded students were Nahid, Areesha, Roma Hussain, Hurain, Wajiha, Eshal, and Hareem.

Police authorities stated that they were looking into the incident’s causes. District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur revealed that the policeman who fired shots at the van had been taken into custody along with the weapon of the offence. The DPO condemned the event and stated that an inquiry will be conducted to determine the constable’s mental health.

He stated, “The constable was on duty outside the school and it is unknown whether he is psychologically well or not,” adding that further details will be released to the public shortly.

“The moment we boarded the bus, the police officer started firing,” a female student of grade-10 said. “After the firing, I became unconscious. I will still continue my studies in spite of the unfortunate occurrence,” she added.

Sixth-grade student Hareem Khan reported that the police officer appeared to be out of his mind at the time of the event. Terrorism spread across the entire campus following the incident, she continued.

Following the event, residents and parents in the Sangota neighbourhood blocked Mingora-Khwazakhela Road and demanded the authorities to fully investigate the tragedy and punish the perpetrator.