Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC for strict monitoring of development schemes

Agencies
May 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR- Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem Tuesday underlined the need for strict monitoring of development schemes to pace up the work and ensure transparency. “Effective coordination amongst all departments should be ensured for timely completion of the projects,” said the deputy commissioner while presiding over a meeting of the Finance and Planning & Development Departments.  Thaheem warned officers of strict action for showing laxity during work, adding that their performance would be reviewed. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023