DC for strict monitoring of development schemes

SUKKUR- Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem Tuesday underlined the need for strict monitoring of development schemes to pace up the work and ensure transparency. “Effective coordination amongst all departments should be ensured for timely completion of the projects,” said the deputy commissioner while presiding over a meeting of the Finance and Planning & Development Departments. Thaheem warned officers of strict action for showing laxity during work, adding that their performance would be reviewed.