Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Delegation of National University of Technology visits Japan  

Israr Ahmad
May 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - A delegation from the National University of Technology (NUTECH) headed by the Rector visited Japan to attend seminars and discussions on TITP (Technical Intern Training Program) Japan program for which NUTECH is a sending organization, informed a varsity spokesman on Tuesday.

During the visit, the team met with the HE Ambassador of Pakistan in Japan, Embassy officials, JITCO and OTIT reps for the expansion of skilled manpower export to Japan. The NUTECH team also visited Supervising Orgs, Foreign Language School and met the Mayor of Hokkaido, he said. The visit proved very successful as three interns’ documents were cleared from OTIT. Moreover, seats for Pakistani students and faculty were secured in Japanese institutions. NUTECH aspires to strengthen its ties with Japan by strengthening partnerships and exploring more avenues of collaboration in Japanese industries. Collaborations between NUTECH and Japan would open new employment opportunities and help the skilled workforce build capacity in line with the expectations of the Japanese and Pakistani industries.

